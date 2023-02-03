Mercy Malaysia activates Flood Response Command Centre

KUALA LUMPUR: MERCY Malaysia has activated its Malaysia Flood Response Command Centre which includes its state chapters following the recent floods which affected a few states including Johor.

In a statement today, MERCY Malaysia said informed, the humanitarian aid along with the activation focuses on a four-pronged response plan encompassing healthcare support; food and nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); and logistics and operations.

“Through its Johor Chapter, Mercy Malaysia has despatched Rapid Assessment and Emergency Medical Teams to provide emergency humanitarian relief aid to hard-hit communities,” the statement read.

MERCY Malaysia’s humanitarian response to the floods will also be scaled up to ensure structured coordination for emergency to recovery support.

Meanwhile, MERCY Malaysia president Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Perdaus in the same statement said beginning yesterday, mobile clinics have been set up in Kluang among the hardest-hit areas.

“MERCY Malaysia has also started sending Primary Health Care (PHC) kits and distributing 500 sets of hygiene kits to the affected communities.

“Further distribution of PHCs, hygiene kits, dignity kits and other aid have been scheduled on a daily basis not only to Johor but other affected states,” he said.

He added that MERCY Malaysia’s Rapid Assessment Teams have also been deployed in the impacted states to collect data on affected people as well as to analyse the on-ground situations on the communities’ needs for holistic response planning.

MERCY Malaysia has also reactivated its Malaysia Flood Relief Fund. Contributions can be made to:

MERCY Humanitarian Fund (Maybank)

Account number: 5621 7950 4126

Reference code: Flood Relief

Swift code: MBBEMYKL

MERCY Malaysia (CIMB)

Account number: 8000-7929-08

Swift code: CIBBMYKL

MERCY Malaysia (Maybank Islamic) (for Islamic Social Finance contribution)

Account number: 5642-5858-7606

Swift code: MBBEMYKL

Visit www.mercy.org.my for more information. - Bernama