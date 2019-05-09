Mercy Malaysia celebrates 20th anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Relief Society (Mercy) is celebrating its 20 anniversary of providing humanitarian assistance to communities in Malaysia and around the world.

The organisation plans to hold activities aimed at increasing interest and improving the quality of volunteerism.

Mercy executive director Amran Mahzan said he started as a volunteer in 2002 and later became an executive council member before joining the organisation as a full time staff.

“The last 20 years has really been a journey of blood, sweet and tears,“ he said at the Mercy Malaysia 20th Anniversary celebration yesterday.

The organisation has operated in over 30 countries, rendering emergency medical response, post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, and disaster preparedness training.

Mercy vice-president II Datin Raja Shazmin Raja Badrul Shah said disasters today were becoming more severe and prolonged, such as the protracted crises in the Middle East and among the Rohingya communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

“This year, the organisation will be providing Ramadan relief in Yemen, Palestine, Bangladesh and Malaysia, with particular focus on Yemen in view of the critical needs and impending famine in the war-torn nation.

She said the organisation now accepts zakat contributions from fellow Muslims to help those in need.

Among the activities planned is the International Humanitarian Conference from Aug 5 to 7, featuring international and local speakers including Mercy founder Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Head of UNCHR Malaysia, Thomas Albrecht.

A charity fundraising dinner will be held on Sept 28, that will be graced by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.