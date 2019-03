PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Relief Society (Mercy Malaysia) has deployed a two-man team on Monday to assess the situation in Lombok and render after it was hit by an earthquake measuring 5.4 Ritcher Scale.

Norazam Abdul Samah said his team will head to Montong Gading, Aikmal and Sugian, the areas closest to the epicentre of the earthquake.

“Lombok is a hilly zone and it gets quite cold in the night. Children, babies, the elderly and the ill will be the hardest hit during a crisis like this,” he said in a statement yesterday.

During the 2018 Lombok earthquake, Mercy Malaysia has distributed food packs consisting of rice, cooking oil, eggs, cereal and sugar to 800 families, and hygiene kits with items such as blankets, mats, pails and other household essentials.

Generator sets were also provided to provide electricity supply to power pumps for well water and mobile phones for communication purposes.

The relief organisation constructed a total of 280 transit shelters known as “Rumah Senyum” in Sembalun Timur which provided relief to the villagers who were previously staying in over-crowded and uncomfortable open tents.

Two temporary schools were also established in the district of Kayangan, North Lombok.

Mercy Malaysia hopes to provide immediate assistance in the form of shelter kits, hygiene items and blankets.

Donations can be channelled to Mercy Humanitarian Fund (MBB 5621 7950 4126) or through www.mercy.org.my (Indonesia Relief Fund). All donations are tax-exempted.