Mercy Malaysia launches Covid-19 fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercy Malaysia launched the Covid-19 Pandemic Fund today to support the severely strained healthcare system due to the outbreak of the disease and implementation of the movement control order that took effect today.

The non-profit organisation’s executive director, Amran Mahzan said the fund would also go towards supporting medical services and the essential needs of marginalised groups.

“We have been reinforcing preventive measures such as hand-washing, eating well-cooked food and correct use of face masks at our mobile clinics for refugees and migrants since last month.

“These marginalised communities cannot be left out of the pandemic containment plan as they can potentially be hot spots for the virus to spread rapidly,“ he said in a statement today.

Amran said to support Mercy Malaysia’s initiatives, the donation could be made through www.mercy.org.my or direct to MERCY Humanitarian Fund (5621 7950 4126) or MERCY Malaysia (CIMB 8000-7929-08). All donations are tax-exempted.

The movement control order was declared by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night. So far, Malaysia has recorded 790 Covid-19 positive cases with the first fatalities yesterday involving two local residents. - Bernama