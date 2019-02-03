Mercy Malaysia opens second health facility in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp

PETALING JAYA: Mercy Malaysia on Friday opened its second health facility at the Jamtoli camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, meant to serve the Rohingya community seeking refuge in Bangladesh.

The Comprehensive Primary Health Care Centre is set to provide free medical consultation and medicine to tens of thousands of refugees, as well as providing a pathology lab and labour room.

“This latest project is aimed at strengthening the health system to support the needs of the affected community, both the Rohingya refugees and the host community in Cox’s Bazar,” it said in a statement.

“It will also serve as a safe and conducive location for public health education, such as mental and psychosocial support, family planning and hygiene practices,” it added.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Malaysia High Commissioner to Bangladesh Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib, witnessed by officials from Mercy Malaysia and its partner Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT).

Nur Ashikin commended Mercy Malaysia and those involved in contributing to the building and running of the new healthcare centre, while also noting that the Malaysian government has been playing an active role in the resolution of the Rohingya issue.

According to Mercy Malaysia, the construction of the clinic was funded by donations from Malaysian individuals and corporations, with the operational costs supported by organisations such as Maybank Islamic and Yayasan Khazanah, among others.

“Additionally, Maybank Islamic will be supporting the provision of nutritional food for children and mothers with infant, maternity healthcare for pregnant and nursing mothers, and referral service to the nearest hospital for further medical treatment, where necessary,” it said.

Mercy Malaysia has been actively providing humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya, reaching to over 100,000 refugees in overcrowded camps, since the escalation in conflict in Rakhine, Myanmar in 2017.

Those who wish to make contributions can do so through the Mercy Humanitarian Fund (MBB 5621 7950 4126) or Mercy Malaysia (CIMB 8000-7929-08), or through its website www.mercy.org.my.