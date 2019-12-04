Mercy Malaysia responds to East Coast floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercy Malaysia has mobilised its personnel to respond to the floods in the East Coast following reports of worsening conditions in Terengganu and Kelantan.

A total of 300 hygiene kits and cleaning kits were sent to Setiu and Besut early this morning, while three medical personnel will be deployed by tonight to Pasir Mas upon request by the Kelantan state authorities.

“We have been preparing for the northeast monsoon with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) since last month. Since the heavy rains began last week, our teams are already on standby,“ said Amran Mahzan, executive director of Mercy Malaysia.

At present, over 1,000 families have been evacuated in Setiu and Besut, Terengganu. The numbers are expected to rise over the coming week, with heavy rain continuing every day.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, the medical team will join the Mercy Malaysia field officers to conduct a mobile clinic for about one week.

“During floods, people are forced to leave their homes in a hurry, and often do not bring their medications. Our mobile clinic will provide them with sufficient medication to last until they can return home. This is especially important for people suffering from chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes,“ Amran said.

He also advised parents not to let their children play in the floodwaters to avoid risk of water-borne diseases, exposed electrical points, open drains or other hazards.

“Remember to turn off electricity and gas supply quickly when you notice water levels rising, and evacuate as quickly as possible to avoid being trapped if the floodwaters rise drastically. Safety comes first,“ he added.

With the Meteorological Department predicting another three more waves of floods in the upcoming weeks, the organisation seeks public support for its humanitarian work.

Donations can be channeled to MERCY Humanitarian Fund (MBB 5621 7950 4126) or through www.mercy.org.my (Malaysia Relief Fund).

All donations are tax-exempted.