Mercy Malaysia seeks help to underwrite remote villages project

PETALING JAYA: Mercy Malaysia is seeking financial assistance to help it underwrite a project to improve living conditions in remote villages in several parts of the country.

The effort will encompass efforts to raise awareness on hygiene as well as improve sanitation and water supply in these communities.

Mercy Malaysia is a non-profit organisation that focuses on helping vulnerable communities overcome crises locally and internationally.

The latest effort comes in the wake of the multiple, initially unexplained, deaths among the Batek tribe in Kelantan. It was later established that some of the more than 20 individuals had succumbed to pneumonia.

Those who want to contribute can send donations to Mercy Humanitarian Fund via its Maybank account (MBB 5621 7950 4126) or visit www.mercy.org.my for more information.