Mercy Malaysia to help MOH in vaccine outreach programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercy Malaysia will mobilise funds and volunteers to assist the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) to conduct a door-to-door vaccine outreach programme in mid-June.

Mercy Malaysia general manager (operations) Said Alhudzari Ibrahim in a statement said the focus would be on homeless individuals, the disabled and individuals with health problems who could not go to the Vaccination Centre (PPV).

“The first phase of the programme will involve 20 Mercy Malaysia volunteers who will be divided into three groups to be mobilised for MOH’s vaccine outreach program in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“We support the MOH to implement the mobile PPV to provide vaccination to the target groups,” said Said Alhudzari. — Bernama