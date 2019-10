PUTRAJAYA: The policy, Mercy To All Creations (Dasar Rahmatan Lil Alamin) based on Maqasid Syariah (Objectives of Syariah), is expected to be launched early next year to become the new Islamic Administration Policy for the nation and is inclusive in nature towards society, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix).

He said his ministry was still waiting for the reviews from the four ministries which would have links when the policy was implemented later, before it was taken to to the Cabinet for approval.

The four ministries were the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Home Affairs (Moha) and the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc).

‘’The need for the review is just that ... for example, if the MOF, does the policy has financial implication, and if Moha, does it contravene what it is doing now in terms of national security,’’ he told the media after a Defence White Paper Briefing and a Maqasid Syariah townhall session here today.

He said the ‘Mercy To All Creation’ policy would also be absorbed in all agencies including ministries, schools, civil servants and non-government bodies.

‘We will co-operate, traversing all ministries until the policy become an approach which is not only an Islamic administration but is accepted by all,’’ he said.

‘’We will discuss with MOE, maybe on the absorption of the values contained in the Mercy To All Creations policy such as mercy, peaceful, harmony, friendly and respect, in the school and pre-school curriculums,’’ he said.

Commenting on the issue of selection of topic for the 2019 Tun Razak Cup Debating Competition which allegedly did not take care of Islamic sensitivities, Mujahid said the matter was something inappropriate and also contrary to the concept of the debate.

‘’How to tell a person to debate on a matter which itself contravenes Islam, it is quite okay if he is refuting it, what is he to say if he is supporting it,’’ he said.

He also hoped there would no longer be any quarter carrying such sensitive issues purportedly for the sake of openness. — Bernama