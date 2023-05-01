Merdeka 118: Saifuddin to get full report on alleged trespass

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says he will get a full report on the actions of two Russians who allegedly trespassed into the Merdeka 118 tower in Kuala Lumpur recently, before providing any information on the matter.

“It is premature for me to give any answer...give me some space to get a full report,“ he said in a press conference after chairing a special joint committee meeting of the Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Human Resources (V. Sivakumar) on the management of foreign workers here, today.

Previously, photos and videos of the two individuals from the top of the skyscraper went viral on social media.

The Russian woman involved was also said to have revealed how she trespassed into the tower on social media.

The media reported today that the police would seek information on the entry and exit records of the couple from the Immigration Department. - Bernama