Merdeka 118 tower a great achievement for Malaysia -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of the Merdeka 118 tower (pix) amid the Covid-19 pandemic marks a great engineering achievement for the country and reinforces Malaysia’s position as a modern and developed nation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Merdeka 118 is the first tower in the country to receive triple platinum green ratings in international sustainability certification as well as the prestigious WELL certification.

(The WELL Building Standard takes a holistic approach to health in the built environment addressing behaviour, operations and design.)

“This makes Merdeka 118 the industry benchmark in Malaysia as an iconic tower of the future,” he said at the Merdeka 118 tower spire completion ceremony here, today.