Merdeka Awards to honour the best minds in the nation

THE Merdeka Award season for 2021 is back to honour and celebrate Malaysia’s most innovative and extraordinary minds for the advancement of the nation and its society.

This year, the focus will be on the Merdeka Award Grant for International Attachment that was first introduced in 2012 as a complementary extension to the Merdeka Award. The grant aims to encourage deserving young Malaysians to become the next generation leaders in their respective fields, whilst giving back to society.

With applications for the grant having closed recently, the Merdeka Award team will be hard at work selecting and evaluating the numerous potential candidates to eventually unveil the most deserving recipients of 2021. The winners will be announced this August to pursue their short-term attachments or projects in select disciplines. Since 2012, a total of 19 Malaysians have successfully received the grant, 15 of whom have completed their attachments at an international institution of their choice.

Since their respective establishments in 2007 and 2012, the Merdeka Award and the Merdeka Award Grant continue to play an important role in fostering a culture of excellence by giving due recognition to individuals and organisations whose dedication and tenacity have advanced the nation and inspired greatness in the people of Malaysia, truly epitomising the spirit of Merdeka. From 2019, the Merdeka Award and the Merdeka Award Grant have been held alternatingly to reach out to a greater number of deserving Malaysians.

The Merdeka Award was set up by Petronas, Shell Malaysia and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc on 27 August 2007. Guided by its Royal Patron and Chairman Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah, the Merdeka Award Board of Trustees currently comprises Petronas President and Group CEO

“The year 2020 was an extremely difficult one for the world, and Malaysia has certainly not been spared. Despite the unprecedented challenges we faced, the perseverance and formidable spirit of Malaysians remained strong. The Merdeka Award is regarded as a symbol and recognition of exemplary achievements by individuals and organisations to the people of Malaysia as well as global communities. It paves the way forward for future generations to excel through innovation and excellence, in line with our aspiration to enrich lives for a sustainable future,” said Petronas President and Group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik (pix)

To date, the Merdeka Award has lauded 53 individuals and four organisations for their commendable work in various categories: Education and Community; Environment; Health, Science and Technology; Outstanding Scholastic Achievement; and Outstanding Contribution to the People of Malaysia.