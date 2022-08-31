Merdeka Celebrations: Police shot down four drones

PETALING JAYA: Police brought down at least four drones that were flown illegally during the National Day 2022 celebrations in Dataran Merdeka, The Star Online reports.

Bukit Aman Air Operation (PGU) Drone Unit officer Insp Muhammad Faiz Shahabudin reportedly said the drone owners would be investigated and action will be taken against them.

Muhammad Faiz added that four personnel from the unit were stationed at the venue where numerous dignitaries, including Their Majesties the King and Queen, were attending the National Day parade.