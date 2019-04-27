Merdeka Center survey provides inputs to govt: Anwar

KOTA BARU: Surveys carried out by the Merdeka Centre provide inputs to the government on current development in the country, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the surveys helped the government to see the weaknesses in the country’s administration.

“Survey is a survey ... it is just views (from one party) and not final. It is random views, but should give an insight for us to improve the people’s perception towards the government,” he told reporters this after a meeting with Kelantan PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders here today.

The meeting was also attended by Kelantan PH chairman Datuk Husam Musa and the State PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Supardi Md Noor.

On the outcome of the survey which showed declining support for PH since it took over the federal government last year, Anwar, who is Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said he was aware of the people’s anxiety and high hopes to see the situation in Malaysia restored.

“The problem facing the country is hard to resolve..however, PH aims to bring reform to the country and we always think positively of views made by various parties,“ he added.

He said the PH leaders would meet next week to analyse its performance after administering the country for a year.

On a suggestion by Senator Nga Hock Cheh for the government to drop the race status in the Malaysian identity card, Anwar said it was Nga’s personal opinion and not of PH.— Bernama