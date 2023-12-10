Merdeka Tournament: Services for Bukit Jalil LRT Station extended until 12.30 am Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) will be extending the operating hours at the Bukit Jalil Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station until 12.30 am on Saturday in conjunction with the 2023 Merdeka Tournament that will take place tomorrow.

The initiative marks the company’s support for the national team and Harimau Malaya supporters and its effort to ensure that public transport facilities are available to reduce traffic congestion around the stadium area, it said in a statement today.

“Supporters are advised to use the ‘Park N Ride’ facility at selected rail stations to facilitate travel without going through traffic jams and difficulties in finding parking spots.

“They are also encouraged to use the same Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card to get a flat rate for parking fees,“ read the statement.

Rapid KL also advised the public to ensure that the balance on their TnG cards is sufficient or buy return travel tokens for a smooth journey.

“Operating hours for integrated stations will also be extended while other stations will end operations as usual. However, passengers can still exit at those stations to continue their journey to their destination,“ it said.

For more information, passengers can visit MyRapidKL’s website at www.myrapid.com.my and its social accounts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook. -Bernama