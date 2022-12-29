Merdeka tower: PMVSB to provide full cooperation to authorities on daredevil climb

KUALA LUMPUR: PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn. Berhad (PMVSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), will provide their full support and cooperation to the authorities pertaining to daredevil climbers who climbed to the top of the Merdeka 118 tower here.

PMVSB in a statement today stated the Merdeka 118 development is still very much a live construction site and safety remains as their priority.

“An investigation is currently underway. As a private property, any trespassers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” it said.

According to news reports yesterday, police said they are investigating a couple for trespassing and that both will be called in to have their statements recorded.

One of the climbers posted photos on a website on Dec 26 showing them at the top of the Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building in the world, before it went viral on social media and other platforms. - Bernama