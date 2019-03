KUALA LUMPUR: Merit and capability are important factors in determining the ultimate objective of the 30% women’s participation as decision makers in an organisation being achieved.

President of the National Council of Women’s Organisations (NCWO), Prof. Emerita Tan Sri Dr. Sharifah Hapsah Syed Hasan Shahabudin said the 30% policy was not a quota but only formed a target that must be fulfilled.

“We made the policy as a guide to policy makers so that they do not forget. When there is the 30% target then they must look for it.

“In addition, women too must get equal opportunity to develop themselves and benefit from development,”she said when speaking in the program “Ruang Bicara” entitled “Wanita: Seimbang Untuk Sejahtara,”(Women: Balance For Prosperity) over Bernama News Channel, here last night.

Meanwhile, the Selangor Chairman of the Permanent Committee on Health, Welfare, Women’s and Family Empowerment, Dr. Siti Mariah Mahmud said that a balance must also be emphasized because unfairness still occurred in giving roles to women.

She said that a section of the committee was still maintaining the old line of thinking that the women’s roles were only to stay home looking after the children and so on.

“When women have a career, it is as though they have to choose between their career and the family.

“As human beings, we have strengths and weaknesses, so we have to give confidence to the women.

“Like the men, women too must give full concentration to life,”she said.

The ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme last night was produced in conjunction with the International Women’s Day 2019 with the theme “Balance For Prosperity”. — Bernama