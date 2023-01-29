Merlimau spruced up as southern gateway for Visit Melaka Year 2024: Exco

JASIN: The beautification of Merlimau and the upgrade of facilities and infrastructure will add value to its tourism products, before being included among the state’s main tourism destinations for Visit Melaka Year (VMY) 2024.

Merlimau assemblyman, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, said that efforts underway could indirectly popularise Merlimau as a small town in the Jasin district, which is the southern gateway to Melaka.

“One of the projects is the Merlimau Bercahaya, at Dataran Orang Kampung, which has been spruced up with the installation of colourful decorative lighting, and will become a new and unique attraction among tourists.

“This project in progress, through the local authorities, involves three lighting components at Dataran Orang Kampung, the Merlimau road entrance, and at the old buildings in Merlimau town,” he said here last night.

Earlier, he accompanied Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, to officiate the Merlimau Bercahaya and Merlimau Berpeluh 5.0.

Dr Muhamad Akmal, who is also the state exco for Health and Anti-Drugs, said the state’s first skateboard park is under construction.

He said the project, which is located near Dataran Orang Kampung, involves a federal allocation of RM315,000, and is slated for completion by end of next month, will turn the area into a major recreational spot.

“We are also developing the MyMerlimau application, to facilitate visitors to find and choose tourist stops and foodie enclaves.

“In the Merlimau state constituency, there are many places of historical interest, such as Rumah Penghulu Natar, Tun Teja mausoleum, the Portuguese Well, the beach, and so on, besides the Asam Pedas Melaka restaurants which can be highlighted,” he said.

He said that various tourism activities in Merlimau can also provide a source of income to traders, thus improving the economic status of the local populace. - Bernama