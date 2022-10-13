Mersing ‘Maldives of Malaysia’ has big development potential: Johor MB

MERSING: Mersing district, famed as the gateway to a group of islands dubbed the ‘Maldives of Malaysia’, has a big potential for development.

Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said implementation of the human capital development programme in collaboration with the East Coast Economic Region Development Council ECERDC), Yayasan Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin which provided training for residents in the district could indirectly improve their skills.

“Mersing has a lot of potential as it is among the districts in the country with a string of beautiful islands.

“Besides that, there’s the human capital development programme held with the cooperation of ECERDC, Petronas, UniSZA and SIRIM where we provide training and guidance to Mersing residents towards improving their economy.”

He told this to reporters, here, today after officiating at the ECERDC Human Capital Development Programme Appreciation ceremony together SIRIM and UniSZA, as well as launching of the Yayasan Petronas Empowering ECER Academics, here, today .

Also present were Johor State Secretary, Tan Sri Azmi Rohani and ECERDC chief executive officer, Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat.

In conjunction with the launching, seven selected secondary schools in the district, namely, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Nitar, SMK Ungku Husin, SMK Felda Tenggaroh, SMK Tan Sri Abdul Kadir, SMK Mersing, SMK Anjung Batu and SMK Pai Chee, received the collaboration certificate.

Mersing has five main islands, namely, Pulau Sibu, Pulau Besar, Pulau Tinggi, Pulau Aur and Pulau Pemanggil. - Bernama