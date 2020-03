PETALING JAYA: A viral message that has been spreading on social media platforms, alleging that there were free Covid-19 tests available has been debunked by the Health Ministry as fake.

The message, which stated starting today, people can drive through Klinik Kesihatan Tanglin at Lake Garden KL, where doctors will do swabs while you stay in the car for free, has been debunked by the Health Ministry as fake information.

A ministry spokesperson said this is fake, and advised social media users not to spread such information around.