Messiest polls with highest number of deposits lost, Lim predicts

PETALING JAYA: The Malacca state election will be the messiest in Malaysian history with the highest number of candidates losing their deposits.

In predicting this, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang (pix) pointed out that there are 112 candidates vying for 28 Malacca State Assembly seats.

There will be three-cornered fights in 11 seats, four-way contests in nine, five-cornered battles in five and six-way fights in three.

“Although it is a Malacca state general election, it will have far-reaching political future implications for the future of Malaysia and may even decide whether (Datuk Seri) Ismail Sabri will be prime minister for the shortest term – shorter than the term served by his ‘backdoor’ predecessor, (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin,” Lim said in a statement today.

“It may also decide whether there will be a creeping return of kleptocracy in Malaysia.

“One of the weapons used in the Malacca state general election will be lies and misinformation.

A Bersatu leader has already accused the DAP of being ‘chauvinist’ and ‘anti-Malay’. I cannot understand this Bersatu leader for I have been in politics some 57 years and I do not have a single anti-Malay bone in my body.”

Lim said on the other hand been accused by the real “chauvinists” of having sold out Chinese rights and interests, and a traitor to the Chinese race, because he had said that optionally learning Jawi does not make one less of a Malaysian - which I did during my first Internal Security Act detention in Muar in 1969.

“I can still remember 44 years ago on the night of 8th November 1977 when DAP MPs supported PAS MPs in opposing the declaration of an emergency in Kelantan and a bill to enable the Federal Government to take over the administration of the Kelantan state government,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

“DAP MPs opposed the emergency measure in Kelantan in Parliament, which was debated through the night until 2.45 am the next morning. Nobody accused the DAP of being anti-Malay and anti-Islam then

“Let me ask this Bersatu leader, which is open all politicians in all parties based on Malay mono-ethnic ideology, whether any of them had gone to jail or sacrificed his qualification to be a Member of Parliament in defending the honour and dignity of an underaged Malay girl like the DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng in 1994?”