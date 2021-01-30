Mestron gets clearance letter from MOH relating to Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Mestron Holdings Bhd today reiterated the company had obtained a clearance letter from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to commence negotiation and cooperation with any companies from China in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Malaysia.

In a statement, Mestron said the letter dated Jan 8, 2021 allowed the company to discuss and collaborate on the importation, distribution, sale, marketing, use, and application of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Mestron is currently in the midst of negotiating with Zhongyu Yexing (Chengdu) Industrial Co., Ltd. on the details of the potential collaboration.

“Once the company has firmed up the terms with Zhongyu Yexing, it will submit an application to the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency to register and get approval for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia,“ it added.

On Friday, Mestron signed a Heads of Agreement with Zhongyu Yexing to commence discussions on the structure and terms of the proposed collaboration relating to the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia.

Both parties are expected to finalise and enter into a definitive agreement within 30 days upon completion of the discussions and negotiations. -Bernama