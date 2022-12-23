MetMalaysia: Continuous heavy rain in Sarawak until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert warning of continuous rain in several parts of Sarawak from today.

According to a MetMalaysa statement issued at 9 am, extremely heavy rain of danger level is expected to occur in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong, while a bad-level heavy rain forecast is made for Sarikei and Mukah, involving Tanjung Manis and Daro.

Meanwhile, alert-level continuous rain is also forecast in Sibu, Mukah (Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri, and Marudi), as well as Limbang.

A similar weather forecast is also expected in the Sabah interiors, involving Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort; West Coast; Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan) and Kudat, as well as in Labuan.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), in a statement posted on a Facebook page, instructed for the state and district-level disaster management committees to be activated following the warning.

The committees are also required to enhance their preparedness for possible disasters, especially in high-risk areas.

“Ensure that all relief centres (PPS) are equipped with the basic requirements and that the control posts (PKTK) has all sufficient operational resources and are in good condition and ready for use,“ the statement reads.

NADMA, through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), constantly monitors the situation of technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies. - Bernama