MetMalaysia: Continuous rain warning in Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, T’ganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning in several areas in Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

In a statement issued at 1.10 pm today, MetMalaysia stated that similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in Pahang (Pekan and Rompin), and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru) from Jan 19 to Jan 21.

The same warning was issued to occur throughout Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as Kuantan, Pahang, from Jan 20 to Jan 22.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), in a separate statement, has urged states to activate state and district disaster management committees and increase preparedness to deal with impending disasters, especially in high-risk areas.

“The committees are also requested to ensure that each temporary relief centre is equipped with the basic requirements and that the operations control room has all adequate operational resources and is in good condition and ready for use,“ it reads.

Nadma, through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), will constantly monitor the situation of technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies. - Bernama