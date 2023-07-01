MetMalaysia: Continuous rain warning in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert warning of continuous rain in several areas in Terengganu and Kelantan.

In a statement issued at 12.25 pm today, it said the areas expected to be affected in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

In Terengganu, the areas are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu.

In the same statement, MetMalaysia also issued an alert warning of continuous rain for Sabah from Jan 9 to 11 involving the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

“The state and district level disaster management committee should be activated and the level of preparedness enhanced to face possible disasters, especially in high-risk areas,“ it said. - Bernama