MetMalaysia: El Nino expected to peak end of 2023 until early 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: El Nino weather phenomenon is back and its strength is expected to increase at the end of 2023 until the beginning of 2024 with a probability of over 90 per cent, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said that according to a new update from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

“It occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes usually last nine to 12 months. In early 2024, the El Nino phenomenon is expected to have a more significant impact when its intensity reaches its peak where the country will experience prolonged hot and dry weather.

“This can cause an increase in temperature and a reduction in rainfall as well as transboundary haze occurrence if the burning of forests and peatlands is not controlled,“ MetMalaysia said in a statement today.

Therefore, MetMalaysia advised the public not to do open burning and to reduce outdoor activities.

“The public must always be aware of weather changes and get the latest weather warning information through the official website, myCuaca application and MET Malaysia's social media.

“MetMalaysia constantly monitors the weather conditions throughout the country and will issue a heatwave advisory if the daily maximum temperature reading exceeds 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days,“ according to the statement. -Bernama