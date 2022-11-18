MetMalaysia: Fair weather on polling day morning in several states

KUALA LUMPUR: Several states are expected to experience good weather in the morning of polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15) tomorrow (Nov 19), according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department, on its website, is forecasting no rain in the morning in Kuala Lumpur and Perlis.

Putrajaya is expected to experience good weather in the morning and afternoon, while Melaka and Labuan are to experience good weather in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to occur in most states in the afternoon, especially the east coast states namely, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, as well as the northern states namely, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

MetMalaysia is predicting good weather in Sarawak in the morning, but rain is expected in some areas across the state in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, four areas are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon namely, Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort and Sipitang.

The temperature nationwide tomorrow is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius. - Bernama