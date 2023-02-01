MetMalaysia forecasts rain in east, north of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain in the east and north of Sabah for two days, starting tomorrow (Jan 3), following the concentration of winds expected to occur in the areas, based on an analysis of weather models.

It said that the situation has the potential to produce rain in the affected areas during the period.

Also in the same period, thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in the interior and west of the Peninsula as well as central and western Sarawak in the afternoon to evening, it said in a statement today.

“The strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea warning is in effect until Thursday (Jan 5). The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and all the department’s social media platforms or download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information,” read the statement. - Bernama