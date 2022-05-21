MetMalaysia issues advisory on tropical depression

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical depression which was detected at the latitude of 17.4 north and longitude 98.0 east, approximately 474 kilometres (km) northwest of Bangkok, Thailand.

MetMalaysia in a statement today informed that the storm was moving north-northeast at a speed of 7 km per hour (km/h) with a maximum wind speed of 60km/h.

According to MetMalaysia, the distance of the tropical depression from the nearest town is about 1,243 km from north of Langkawi Island, Kedah and it does not pose a significant threat to Malaysia. - Bernama