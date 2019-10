KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a Tropical Depression which is expected to hit Sabah waters.

MetMalaysia in a statement said based on observation as at 5 am today, the storm was detected at Latitute 11.7 North and Longitude 115.9 East approximately 545 km Northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

The storm is expected to move west 20km/h with maximum wind speed of 60km/h.

“This condition may cause strong winds and rough seas over waters off South China Sea,” according to the statement. - Bernama