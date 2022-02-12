MetMalaysia issues continous rain warning in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain in most parts of Peninsular Malaysia until tomorrow.

In a statement today, it said the forecast of continuous rain is for Kelantan and Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (Hulu Perak) and Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan).

Thunderstorms are expected in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Melaka, Perlis, Penang, Perak, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and several areas in Sabah and Sarawak this evening, it said.

As for tonight, it said, rain is expected throughout the country, except in several areas in Sarawak (Kuching, Serian and Samarahan) and Sabah (Tawau), with forecast of thunderstorms in Sandakan and Kudat.

For tomorrow, rain is expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Johor, as well as several locations in Sabah (West Coast, Sandakan and Kudat).

Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow evening in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Melaka, Perlis, Penang, Perak, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, as well as several areas in Sabah and Sarawak.

On Sunday (Dec 4), MetMalaysia expects rain in the morning in Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and several areas in Sabah.

Thunderstorms are expected in the evening and at night in several areas in the country. - Bernama