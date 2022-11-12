MetMalaysia issues continuous heavy rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning for Terengganu and several districts in Kelantan until tomorrow.

In a statement today, it said the severe-level continuous heavy rain was expected to occur in Kelantan districts of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh, while alert-level continuous rain was expected in the state’s Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang districts until tomorrow.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) also issued a flood preparedness notice today for the next 24 hours in several areas in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Melaka, Pahang and Perak in the event of significant heavy rain or thunderstorms.

It said in a statement, the rain forecast information was based on alerts issued by MetMalaysia, Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the DID’s flood forecast model.

In Johor, floods are expected to occur in the Pontian district (Api-Api, Ayer Baloi, Ayer Masin, Benut, Pontian, Rimba Terjun, Sungai Pinggan subdistricts and the surrounding areas) while in Negeri Sembilan, the areas expected to be involved are Port Dickson (Pekan Lukut, Pekan Jemima, Si Rusa and Jimah subdistricts as well as the surrounding areas).

In Selangor, the areas include the districts of Sepang (Sepang and Dengkil subdistricts as well as the surrounding areas) and Petaling (Pekan Batu Tiga, Shah Alam and the surrounding areas); whereas in Pahang the areas are the districts of Kuantan (Kuantan, Kuala Kuantan and Sungai Karang subdistricts as well as the surrounding areas), Lipis (Telang subdistrict and the surrounding areas) and Jerantut (Tawar and Hulu subdistricts as well as the surrounding areas).

In Perak, the areas at risk include the districts of Larut, Matang and Selama (Bukit Gantang, Sungai Limau, Pengkalan Aor, Jebong, Asam Kumbang subdistricts and the surrounding areas) and Kerian (Bagan Serai, Gunong Semanggol, Beriah, Kuala Kurau, Parit Buntar subdistricts and the surrounding areas). - Bernama