KUALA LUMPUR:The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning for several areas in Kedah, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah which are expected to see thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds until 5pm today.

According to a MetMalaysia statement here, the severe weather was expected to hit Baling and Kulim in Kedah; Tioman (Pahang) and Mersing in Johor.

In Sarawak, the department said nine areas were expected to experience severe weather namely Kuching, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang, while in Sabah it was expected to hit the west coast, the interior of the state and Tawau.

Meanwhile, poor weather conditions in Kelantan, Terengganu, and some areas in Pahang and Sabah are expected to improve.

MetMalaysia said in a separate statement that the severe weather warning issued at 3.3pm yesterday had been lifted.

It involves Lipis, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Ranau, Kota Belud, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah, said MetMalaysia. — Bernama