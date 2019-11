KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has issued a warning on severe weather with heavy rain in Kelantan, expected to continue until tomorrow (Dec 1).

The affected areas include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bahru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

The department also issued a warning that severe weather was also expected to hit Rompin in Pahang and Besut, Setiu and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu.

Heavy rain is also expected to occur in Kelantan (Gua Musang), Terengganu (Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan) and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi) until Monday (Dec 2). — Bernama