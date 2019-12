KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meterological Department (METMalaysia) today issued a warning on severe weather with heavy rains in Kelantan, several areas in Terengganu and Pahang as well as in Mersing, Johor until tomorrow.

MET Malaysia in a statement said for Terengganu, the areas expected to be affected are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

The areas expected to be affected in Pahang are Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin. - Bernama