MetMalaysia issues strong winds, rough seas warning until March 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas around the country’s waters until Wednesday (March 1).

In a statement issued at 2 pm today, MetMalaysia said a category three warning of strong winds of more than 60 kilometres per hour (kmph), with waves rising above 4.5 metres (m), was issued in the waters northeast of Condore and northwest of Reef North.

A category two warning involving the phenomena of strong winds with a speed of 50 to 60 kmph and waves of up to 4.5 m high was issued in the waters of Condore as well as northeast and southwest of Reef North.

For category one warning, strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph with waves hitting 3.5 m are expected in the waters of eastern Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan until next Wednesday.

“Category one strong winds are expected in the waters of Samui, Tioman, Bunguran, southeast of Reef North, northeast of Reef South, Layang-Layang, Labuan and Palawan,” it added. - Bernama