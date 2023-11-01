MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for 10 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds which are expected to occur in 10 states until 5 pm today.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the states are Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

In Kedah, the areas to be affected are Langkawi, Baling and Kulim, while in Perak, the areas are Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah and Kampar.

The warning was also issued for Jeli and Pasir Putih in Kelantan; Besut and Setiu in Terengganu; Bentong, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin in Negeri Sembilan; and Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

The weather conditions are also expected to occur in Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit (Song) and Bintulu (Tatau) in Sarawak; Kuala Penyu and Beaufort in Sabah and Labuan. - Bernama