MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for nine states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds which are expected to occur in nine states until 7 pm today.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the states involved are Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, and Sarawak.

In Kedah, the areas to be affected are Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu, while in Perak are areas in Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim.

The warning is also issued for Bentong and Kuantan in Pahang; Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat in Selangor as well as Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin in Negeri Sembilan.

Similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, and Johor Bahru) as well as Sarawak in Sri Aman, Betong (Betong), Sarikei (Pakan and Julau) and Kapit (Song). - Bernama