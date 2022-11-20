MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds which are expected to occur in four states up until 10am today.

In a statement MetMalaysia said among the states hit is Penang involving the South West, North East and Northern Seberang Perai districts.

In Selangor, the warning was issued for Kuala Langat and Sepang areas, in Negeri Sembilan, involving Port Dickson and in Melaka the areas involved are Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah districts. - Bernama