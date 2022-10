PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until 10am, today.

In a statement issued at 7.10am, MetMalaysia said similar weather conditions are also forecasted in five other states.

The affected states are Penang, Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.