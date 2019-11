KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has issued a warning on severe weather with heavy rains around Kemaman, Terengganu and Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, in Pahang, expected to continue until Sunday (Nov 24).

The department also issued a warning that heavy rains were expected to occur on Sunday in Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun, Terengganu and Mersing, Johor.

The National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) director Zuraini Mohd Yusof when contacted said the centre would gather information from flood-affected areas to update the NDCC portal every four hours to inform the public.

“The centre will work 24 hours, seven days a week to monitor the weather and in case of flooding,“ she said. — Bernama