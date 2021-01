KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow alert weather warning with heavy rain expected in several districts in Sarawak until tomorrow (Jan 30).

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon, in a statement, said the districts involved were Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong besides strong winds could occur in coastal areas in Sarawak and Sabah during the period.

“Strong northeast winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour with waves reaching 3.5 metres can occur in the waters of East Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak, West Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan and East Sabah during that period.

“This incident can pose a risk of overflow of seawater on the coast and estuaries in the areas involved,” he said.- Bernama