MeTMalaysia: Monsoon rains tapering; weather conditions to improve

KUALA LUMPUR: The monsoon rains that have hit the country is expected to taper off and weather conditions are expected to improve from March 1-7, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said that during the forecast period, rain is expected in only one or two areas in the East Coast of the Peninsula and east coast of Sabah.

“However, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoons to early evenings in the west coast states of the Peninsula, north of Sarawak as well as in the east and west coast of Sabah,” said the statement.

MetMalaysia also issued first- and second-category warnings for strong winds and rough seas for shipping activities in the waters of the South China Sea until tomorrow (March 1).

It also advised the public to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and all social media as well as to download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information. - Bernama