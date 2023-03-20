MetMalaysia: Monsoon transition phase to begin Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The monsoon transition phase is expected to begin on March 23 and continue until mid-May, marking the end of the Northeast Monsoon which began on Nov 7 last year.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah, in a statement, said during this phase, the country will receive weak winds from various directions which would form thunderstorms that usually bring heavy rain and strong winds in a short period.

“This normally happens in the afternoon and late evening in most areas on the west coast and interiors of the Peninsula, western Sabah as well as central Sarawak. These conditions have the potential of causing flash floods and damage to unstable structures,” he said.

Muhammad Helmi advised the public to be more vigilant during this period besides always keeping updated with the weather forecasts and warnings issued via MetMalaysia’s official website, myCuaca mobile application and social media platforms.

The public can also call MetMalaysia’s hotline number at 1-300-22-1638 for further enquiries. - Bernama