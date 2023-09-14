MetMalaysia: Monsoon transition phase to start Sept 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Monsoon transition phase is expected to start on Sept 19 and continue until November.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Helmi Abdullah said that the beginning of this phase marks the end of the Southwest Monsoon which began on May 15 this year.

“During this monsoon transition phase, the country will experience light winds from various directions, conducive to the occurrence of thunderstorms, typically accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds for short periods.

“This phenomenon mainly occurs in the late afternoon and early evening in most areas of the west coast and inland regions of the Peninsula, western Sabah, and the western and central parts of Sarawak. Such weather conditions have the potential to cause flash floods,” he said in a statement.

He advised the public to be more vigilant during this period and always stay alert to weather forecasts and warnings issued by the department through the official website, myCuaca mobile application and MetMalaysia’s official social media channels.

The public can also contact the department’s hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for any inquiries. -Bernama