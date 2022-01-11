MetMalaysia predicts thunderstorms on nomination day

PETALING JAYA: MetMalaysia has predicted nomination day in 13 states to be a stormy affair on Nov 5.

Based on MetMalaysia’s Facebook post, the areas affected are Kedah, Malacca, Perlis, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sarawak.

But thunderstorms are mainly expected to occur in the evening in said affected areas on Saturday except for a few places that are predicted to experience drizzling.

However, Putrajaya in the evening is expected to be clear with a probability of rain in the morning while Penang is expected to be cloudy during the daytime.