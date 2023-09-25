MetMalaysia: Prolong thunderstorms, strong winds forecast in northen states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected for a prolonged period in the northern states of the peninsula, including the waters of the affected states, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on the weather forecast issued by MetMalaysia at 12.30 pm today, the situation is due to the concentration of wind in the north of the peninsula, which is expected to continue until Wednesday (Sept 27).

The forecast is based on analysis of weather models.

The public is advised to visit www.met.gov.my and all official MetMalaysia social media pages or download the myCuaca application for up-to-date and authentic information. -Bernama