MetMalaysia: Southwest Monsoon to begin from May 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Southwest Monsoon is expected to begin on May 15 and will continue until Sept 2023, said Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah.

In a statement today, he said lower rainfall is expected to occur in most places during the period.

“Usually during the Southwest Monsoon, the wind blows consistently from the southwest with lower air humidity and the more stable atmospheric condition will cause less cloud formation.

“As a result, the number of days without rain will dramatically increase in several places nationwide,“ he added.

However, Muhammad Helmi said heavy rains with strong winds and lightning will still occur especially in the early morning in the west coast of the Peninsula and west Sabah following the formation of squall lines.

A squall line is a fast-moving system of thunderstorms that form in a long, narrow line as a result of winds intensity which can last up to several hours.

“During the Southwest Monsoon, the haze phenomenon may occur if open burning is not controlled, especially from July to September.

“As such, open burning must be avoided to reduce the effects of haze and environmental pollution,’ he said adding that the public is also advised to use water sparingly throughout this period.

Up to date weather information can be obtained from MetMalaysia’s website, the myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media or call MetMalaysia hotline 1-300-22-1638 for further enquiries. - Bernama