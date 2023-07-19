MetMalaysia: Strong winds and rough seas in certain coastal areas until July 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warnings of strong winds and rough seas in certain parts of local and neighbouring coastal areas until Wednesday, July 26.

In its statement issued at 10.40 this morning, it issued a Category One warning of strong winds between 40 and 50 km per hour with waves up to 3.5 metres high forecast for the northern part of Straits of Melaka, northeast Samui, north Condore, north Reef, Layang-Layang and Palawan.

“The strong winds and choppy seas make it very dangerous for small boats, sea-going activities and sea sports,” said the statement.

The department also issued a Category Two warning of westerly winds of between 50 and 60 km per hour with waves of up to 4.5 metres high in waters off Phuket.

It warned that these weather conditions are treacherous for all shipping and boating activities, including fishing and ferry services. -Bernama