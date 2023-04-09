MetMalaysia to conduct tsunami drill in Mersing Tuesday

MERSING: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will be conducting a tsunami drill at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, here, tomorrow (Sept 5).

It said that the siren will be activated at Menara Tanjung from 8 am to 9.30 am.

“Therefore, residents in the surrounding areas are advised not to be alarmed by the siren, as it is only part of the drill.

“However, we will notify if there are any changes,” MetMalaysia said in a post on its official Facebook page today.

The drill is part of the government’s efforts to improve the readiness of disaster management agencies and communities in dealing with a tsunami disaster. -Bernama